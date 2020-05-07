Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.30). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KALA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovus Pharmaceuticals vs. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Head-To-Head Review
Innovus Pharmaceuticals vs. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Head-To-Head Review
Head to Head Review: Jernigan Capital vs. Highwoods Properties
Head to Head Review: Jernigan Capital vs. Highwoods Properties
Contrasting Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Busey
Contrasting Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Busey
Contrasting CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR & Its Rivals
Contrasting CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR & Its Rivals
Comparing Hawkins & Its Rivals
Comparing Hawkins & Its Rivals
Financial Analysis: RPT Realty vs. Lamar Advertising
Financial Analysis: RPT Realty vs. Lamar Advertising


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report