Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.30). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KALA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.