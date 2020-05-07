Critical Review: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InPlay Oil and Precision Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Precision Drilling 2 6 6 0 2.29

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $1.54, suggesting a potential upside of 194.05%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Precision Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.21 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.14 $4.99 million N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39% Precision Drilling -1.59% -0.47% -0.21%

Summary

Precision Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated 236 land drilling rigs, including 117 in Canada; 102 in the United States; 5 in Kuwait; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services, as well as snubbing units for pressure control services and equipment rentals to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and wastewater treatment units. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment. This segment operated 198 well completion and workover service rigs, and 12 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 22 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

