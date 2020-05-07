Contrasting Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sitime and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million 4.06 -$9.49 million ($0.63) -36.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $450.92 million 0.60 $1.86 million $0.70 15.57

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sitime and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Sitime.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.22% 3.63% 2.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sitime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Sitime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

