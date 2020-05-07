Analysts Set $1.80 Target Price for Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV)

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jianpu Technology’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of FINV opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

