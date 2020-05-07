Financial Analysis: Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) vs. KERING S A/ADR (NASDAQ:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 3.44 $2.59 billion $2.95 16.43 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.76 $29.61 million $3.53 6.17

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KERING S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KERING S A/ADR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 1 4 4 0 2.33 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than KERING S A/ADR.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats KERING S A/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.