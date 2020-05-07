Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ambarella reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $172,595.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

