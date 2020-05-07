Analyzing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & NeoPhotonics (OTCMKTS:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Netlist 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.85%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $0.30, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Netlist.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.11 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -35.48 Netlist $26.10 million 1.47 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -2.76

Netlist has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics 0.89% 4.98% 2.33% Netlist -47.70% N/A -64.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Netlist on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

