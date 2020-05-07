Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

