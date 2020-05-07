Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arconic and Howmet Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $7.28 billion 0.12 $225.00 million N/A N/A Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.35 $470.00 million $2.11 5.45

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Arconic.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic N/A N/A N/A Howmet Aerospace 3.31% 20.28% 5.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arconic and Howmet Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 1 3 6 0 2.50 Howmet Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arconic currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 256.71%. Given Arconic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arconic is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Arconic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. It also offers various forged, extruded, and machined metal products for the oil and gas, automotive, and land and sea defense end markets. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates for the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products end markets; and aseptic foils for the packaging end market. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment provides integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, which are used primarily in the commercial transportation and nonresidential building and construction end markets. It also produces aluminum products for the industrial products end market. Arconic Inc. sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in New York, New York.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

