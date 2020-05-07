Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.27). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $3,447,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

