Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

