Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Luna Innovations also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.18. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.