Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

VNOM stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

