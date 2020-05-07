Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NYSE WAL opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.