Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE WAB opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

