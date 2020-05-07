Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:URI opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

