UDR, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UDR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

