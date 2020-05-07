Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

FRT stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

