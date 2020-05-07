Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $22.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $41.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $73.65 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

BKNG opened at $1,378.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,353.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,781.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $66,517,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Booking by 289.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

