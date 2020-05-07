Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reduced by B. Riley

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

