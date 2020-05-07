Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

