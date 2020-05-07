Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Increased by SunTrust Banks

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PDC Energy by 69.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 150,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

