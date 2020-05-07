Main Street Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

