Brokers Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ METC opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

