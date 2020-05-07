Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ORCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

