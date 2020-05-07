Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks
Main Street Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
