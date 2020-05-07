Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

