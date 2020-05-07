Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Reduced by Northcoast Research

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVOP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

EVO Payments stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,444.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

