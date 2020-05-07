Expedia Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the online travel company will earn ($1.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.