SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

