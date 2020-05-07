Piper Sandler Comments on Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

