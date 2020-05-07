Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Positive” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $26,341,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.