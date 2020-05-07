Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $599.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

