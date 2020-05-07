Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.43. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,390 shares of company stock worth $5,250,536. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,074 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

