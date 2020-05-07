Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

