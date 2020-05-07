Dougherty & Co Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Dougherty & Co cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.