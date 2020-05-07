Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 110.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

