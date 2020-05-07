SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Vericel’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 123,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,424,454 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.