Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of REXR opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 54,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $2,629,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

