Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Rapid7 stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

