Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trecora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:TREC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million.

In other Trecora Resources news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles purchased 7,231 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,578.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles purchased 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and sold 15,106 shares valued at $94,177. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

