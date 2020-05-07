Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.43 million.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.67.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.