CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWX. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.70.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 252.25%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.