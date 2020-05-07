Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPAI. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

