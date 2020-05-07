Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £158.70 ($208.76).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 6th, Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($195.15).
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, with a total value of £153.48 ($201.89).

CBG opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.46) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,354.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.27 ($17.04).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report