Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £158.70 ($208.76).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($195.15).

On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, with a total value of £153.48 ($201.89).

CBG opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.46) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,354.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.27 ($17.04).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.