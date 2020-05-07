Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Acquires 1,034 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £920.26 ($1,210.55).

John (Jack) Perry CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 12,917 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.09 ($13,083.52).

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.27. The stock has a market cap of $313.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.