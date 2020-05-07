Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Piers Godfrey Harrison Acquires 1,855 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.35 ($2,366.94).

PMI stock opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.97. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 225 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of $175.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

