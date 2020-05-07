Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Stuart Paynter Buys 1,472 Shares

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($13,070.24).

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 707 ($9.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

