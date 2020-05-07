ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 150,000 Shares

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Roger McDowell sold 600,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

Shares of TSL opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.13. ThinkSmart Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.30 ($0.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.36.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

