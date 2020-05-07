Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Mark Lewis Sells 13,811 Shares

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

MONY stock opened at GBX 321.80 ($4.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1859.4289901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

