Sam Smith Sells 300,000 Shares of finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).

FCAP opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. finnCap Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

finnCap Group Company Profile

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

