Sam Smith Sells 300,000 Shares of finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).
FCAP opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. finnCap Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36).
finnCap Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.